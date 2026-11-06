Pepperdine wins 106-66 over La Sierra

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic scored 21 points as Pepperdine beat La Sierra 106-66 on Thursday night.

Majstorovic finished 9 of 10 from the field for the Waves (1-1). Anthony Robinson added 16 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 11 from the free-throw line. Jahari Williamson went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

Adrian Mosley led the Golden Eagles, members of the NAIA, with 16 points. La Sierra also got 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Malachi Murrell. Bryan Cabrera finished with nine points and two steals.

Pepperdine took the lead almost 2 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Majstorovic led the Waves with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 53-29 at the break.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.