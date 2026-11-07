McGill scores 24, Crooks has double-double to lead No. 22 Oklahoma State past Morgan State 92-38

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Liv McGill scored 24 points with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals, Audi Crooks had a double-double and No. 22 Oklahoma State rolled to a 92-38 win over Morgan State on Friday night.

Nene Ndiaye had 16 points for the Cowgirls (2-0), shooting 4 for 4 from the field with two 3-pointers and 6 of 6 from the foul line. Crooks had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Yuting Deng also scored 14. Talexa Weeter had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Yongta Vaughn and Alexiz Graise both had six points for the Bears (0-2) and Kamari Forest had 10 rebounds.

With McGill and Ndiaye combined for 27 points in the first half, 19 in the second quarter, the Cowgirls led 42-15 at the break.

Crooks scored the first two baskets of the game and OSU never trailed. A 14-0 run led to a 19-6 lead after one quarter.

Morgan State shot 19% (7 of 37) in the first half, going 1 of 12 behind the arc and getting outscored 14-0 at the foul line.

The trend continued in the third quarter when the Bears were 4 of 13 and the Cowgirls closed on a 19-2 run for a 68-23 lead.

Oklahoma State had a 20 rebound advantage and made 25 more free throws.

Up next

Morgan State: At No. 21 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Oklahoma State: Home against Northwestern State on Monday.

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