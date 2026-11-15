Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Ruffolo’s 39 lead Charleston Southern over West Georgia 92-68

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Anthony Ruffolo’s 39 points led Charleston Southern over West Georgia 92-68 on Saturday.

Ruffolo added five rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-2). Jacob Taylor scored 11 points while going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Nicholas Errica went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Justin Redmond led the Wolves (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals. West Georgia also got 11 points and three steals from Juaquin Dixon. Chas Lewless also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.