Paschal scores 19 as Indiana State takes down Earlham 109-37

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Duce Paschal scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Indiana State over Earlham 109-37 on Saturday.

Paschal added 10 rebounds for the Sycamores (2-2). Ian Thomas finished 7 of 8 from the floor to add 14 points. Martin Kaupanger shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Raphael Anyia led the way for the Quakers with 10 points and two steals. Jake Kolbay added nine points for Earlham. Connor Smith finished with five points.

The score was 53-9 at halftime, with Paschal racking up 11 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.