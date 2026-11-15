Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
51.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Stevenson, Alexander lead North Texas past South Alabama 66-65

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 26 points to lead North Texas and Aeneas Alexander provided the winning points with a layup with 30 seconds left as the Mean Green took down South Alabama 66-65 on Saturday.

Stevenson shot 9 of 21 from the field, including 7 for 17 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Mean Green (3-1). Alexander scored 23 points, going 9 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Reece Robinson had nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Stephen Williams led the way for the Jaguars (2-3) with 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. South Alabama also got 15 points from Jalen Langsy. Samuel Shoptaw also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.