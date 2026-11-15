Lipscomb beats Western Carolina 75-68

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — T.K. Simpkins had 15 points in Lipscomb’s 75-68 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Simpkins had seven rebounds for the Bisons (3-2). Mateo Esmeraldo scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Hugo Tidare went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Isaiah Manning finished with 20 points and two steals for the Catamounts (2-2). Jacob Zhu added 11 points for Western Carolina. Jaxon Prunty also had 10 points and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.