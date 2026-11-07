Jones’ 14 lead UAB over Nicholls State 70-63

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Deuce Jones’ 14 points helped UAB defeat Nicholls State 70-63 on Friday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Blazers (1-1). Justyn Fernandez scored 14 points and added six rebounds. T.J. Caldwell had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

AJ Dent Jr. finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Colonels (1-1). Nicholls State also got 12 points from Jared Taylor. Doyel Cockrill III finished with 12 points.

UAB took the lead for good with 16:46 to go in the first half. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Fernandez racking up 10 points. UAB outscored Nicholls State by one point in the final half, while Jones led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Up next

UAB’s next game is Monday against Florida A&M at home, and Nicholls State visits Tulane on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press