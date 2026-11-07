Acimovic’s 31 lead Missouri State over Truman State 79-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Andrej Acimovic’s 31 points led Missouri State over Truman State 79-62 on Friday.

Acimovic also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bears (2-0). Trey Williams Jr. added 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had six assists. Dylan Rowe shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Marquis Carver-Smith led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points and seven rebounds. Quientan McCafferty added 13 points and eight rebounds for Truman State. Jakob Blakley also had 12 points.

Missouri State took the lead for good with 14:28 left in the first half. The score was 34-29 at halftime, with Acimovic racking up 13 points. Acimovic scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Missouri State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Truman State by 12 points in the second half.

Up next

Missouri State hosts Newman in its next matchup on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press