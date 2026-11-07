Smiley scores 21 as Oregon State downs Cal Baptist 96-68

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Legend Smiley scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Oregon State over Cal Baptist 96-68 on Friday.

Smiley shot 9 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Beavers (2-0). DeShawn Gory scored 18 points, shooting 8 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Josiah Lake went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Terry Coner Jr. led the way for the Lancers (0-2) with 16 points and four assists. Cal Baptist also got 12 points and three steals from Justas Stonkus. Anton Safin finished with nine points.

Oregon State took the lead with 15:52 left in the first half and did not trail again. Gory led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-34 at the break. Oregon State extended its lead to 96-65 during the second half, fueled by a 17-1 scoring run. Lake scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

Oregon State’s next game is Monday against Eastern Washington at home. Cal Baptist hosts Chicago State on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press