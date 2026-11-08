Purdue Fort Wayne wins 103-65 over Albion

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FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Isaac had 19 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 103-65 victory against Albion on Saturday.

Isaac finished 9 of 10 from the floor for the Mastodons (1-1). Mason Shrout scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Tamaje Izuagbe scored 12 points.

Mason Brodi led the Britons in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Kurtis Rhodes added 13 points, two steals and two blocks for Albion.

Up next

Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Western Michigan in its next matchup on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press