Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Purdue Fort Wayne wins 103-65 over Albion

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Isaac had 19 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 103-65 victory against Albion on Saturday.

Isaac finished 9 of 10 from the floor for the Mastodons (1-1). Mason Shrout scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Tamaje Izuagbe scored 12 points.

Mason Brodi led the Britons in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Kurtis Rhodes added 13 points, two steals and two blocks for Albion.

Up next

Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Western Michigan in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.