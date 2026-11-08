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Richards scores 22 as Morgan State takes down Niagara 73-67

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By AP News

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keith Richards’ 22 points helped Morgan State defeat Niagara 73-67 on Saturday.

Richards shot 5 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (3-0). Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Oliver Spence shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Ruey Ruey finished with 15 points for the Purple Eagles (0-2). Fidel Rotta added 12 points and eight rebounds for Niagara.

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Both teams play on Thursday. Morgan State visits UMBC, and Niagara travels to play Bowling Green.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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