Jordan’s 27 send Georgia Tech over Eastern Kentucky 85-71

ATLANTA (AP) — Tylis Jordan poured in 27 points, Colby Garland and Victor Valdes each added 17, and Georgia Tech got past Eastern Kentucky 85-71 on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) weathered a second-half push by the Colonels (2-1), who cut the lead to as few as two points on multiple occasions down the stretch but couldn’t pull ahead.

Georgia Tech closed on a 7-0 run in the final 3:22 of regulation to turn a seven-point cushion into a comfortable win.

In the first half, the Colonels built a 10-point lead nine minutes into the contest, but Georgia Tech got back with a 9-0 run in which Jordan scored five points.

Eastern Kentucky held a 42-41 lead at the half, and saw themselves trailing by six after another Yellow Jackets 7-0 run.

Jordan was 8 for 12 from the field and 10 for 11 from the charity stripe, and Georgia Tech shot 43% from the field as a team. Valdes dished out six assists to lead his team. Nasir Whitlock, who scored 29 points in a win over Georgia Southern on Friday, was held to five points in 26 minutes.

The Colonels were led by Damone King and Justin McCarter, who each scored 20 points. Josh Lowe added 11 points, and Shadrak Lasu grabbed 10 rebounds.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky: hosts Div. II member Kentucky State on Friday.

Georgia Tech: hosts UNC Asheville on Saturday.

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