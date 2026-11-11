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Pickett puts up 19 in Wright State’s 76-68 win against Toledo

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By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Kellen Pickett scored 19 points as Wright State beat Toledo 76-68 on Tuesday.

Pickett had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Raiders (3-0). Noah Lewis scored 16 points and added three blocks. Ilija Milijasevic shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Mynor Strong finished with 18 points and three steals for the Rockets (1-3). Jaylan Ouwinga added 12 points and eight rebounds for Toledo. Sean Jones also had 10 points and nine assists.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave Wright State a one-point lead. The teams entered the break with Wright State ahead 36-31, while Pickett led his club in scoring with 11 points. Pickett’s dunk with 17:29 remaining in the second half gave Wright State the lead for good at 40-38.

Up next

Wright State plays Friday against Samford on the road. Toledo visits Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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