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Carmelo Pacheco, Dior Johnson help UCF hold off South Alabama 76-69

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By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Carmelo Pacheco and Dior Johnson both scored 24 points to help UCF turn back South Alabama 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Pacheco, a 6-foot-5 senior, set a career high by sinking 8 of 12 shots from 3-point range for the Knights (3-0). Johnson made 7 of 12 shots with four 3s and added nine assists and five steals. Johnson entered with 69 points through the first two games — most in the nation.

Aaron Goldstein led the Jaguars (1-2) with 20 points and Stephen Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Jalen Langsy hit a 3-pointer in the middle of a 9-0 run and South Alabama took a 16-10 lead.

The Jaguars played with a lead over the final 14:27 and were up eight until Pacheco sank two 3-pointers in the final 43 seconds to get UCF within 34-32 at halftime.

Pacheco again hit back-to-back 3s to put UCF ahead 41-37 four minutes into the second half and the Knights never trailed again.

UCF shot 45% inside and outside the arc, making 17 of 38 from distance.

South Alabama shot 46% overall and made 8 of 21 from distance (38%).

The Jaguars outscored the Knights 36-8 in the paint.

Up next

South Alabama: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Baylor: Hosts Georgia Southern on Friday.

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