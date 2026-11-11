Amuneke and Fresno State win 95-92 in OT against Georgia State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Amuneke scored 27 points and Ross Candelino added six points in overtime as Fresno State took down Georgia State 95-92 on Tuesday.

Amuneke shot 8 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Candelino and Bradey Henige finished with 18 points apiece.

Roger Fabrega Urpina added 14 points and 12 assists for Fresno State (2-1). Dragos Lungu scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jacob Meyer led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 33 points and six assists. Georgia State also got 21 points from Jaden Jackson. Jacolb Fredson-Cole finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Meyer’s layup with 58 seconds left in regulation tied it at 78 to force overtime. The Bulldogs took the lead for good, 88-87, with 1:33 left to play.

Up next

Fresno State’s next game is Saturday against UC Riverside at home, and Georgia State hosts Norfolk State on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press