SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cutter Sisk scored 22 points as Wofford beat Queens 86-77 on Tuesday.

Sisk also contributed nine rebounds for the Terriers (5-3). Chace Watley scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Jacob Daniels went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Nasir Mann finished with 19 points and three steals for the Royals (3-4). Avantae Parker added 14 points and two steals for Queens. Isaiah Henry finished with 10 points and four steals.

Up next

Wofford’s next game is Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road, and Queens visits Houston on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press