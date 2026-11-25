LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wes Enis poured in 30 points and BJ Davis added 21 as Creighton defeated Michigan 99-73 in a Players Era 16 quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays (5-1) took down a defending national champion for the third time in the past three seasons. They beat UConn in each of their previous two seasons.

Austin Swartz scored 13 and made 3 of 5 from deep, and Hudson Greer had 12 points for Creighton on 5-for-7 shooting.

Each team traded blows for much of the first 10 minutes, but Creighton stormed ahead thanks to a 13-0 run that begin at the 11-minute mark of the frame. Enis hit back-to-back 3-pointers just 16 seconds apart during the spurt.

Along with an 11-2 run later in the half, the Blue Jays led 59-38 into the break.

For the Wolverines (3-3), J.P. Estrella scored 22 on 8-for-9 shooting, and Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney each put up 10 points.

Creighton made 49% from the field and 52% from deep and held Michigan to 36% and 26%, respectively. The Bluejays forced 17 Wolverine turnovers and scored 27 points off of them.

Creighton is a perfect 7-0 in its last seven games against Big Ten members at neutral sites. Their last loss was to then-No. 15 Michigan in Orlando in 2009.

Up next

Creighton: plays TCU in a tournament semifinal game on Thursday.

Michigan: plays Miami in a consolation game on Thursday.

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