PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jamichael Davis made 5 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, Tariq Francis and Christian Gurdak scored 17 apiece and Rutgers pulled away in the second half to beat Sacred Heart 106-73 on Tuesday night.

Davis was 7-of-8 shooting and Gurdak went 7 of 9 from the field for Rutgers (5-2). Lino Mark added 13 points and six assists.

The Scarlet Knights shot 59% (36 of 61) overall, made 14 of 23 (61%) from 3-point range and scored at least 100 points for the third time this season. They committed just five turnovers and scored 20 second-chance points off 10 offensive rebounds.

Jojo Wallace had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting for Sacred Heart (2-4), which has lost three in a row and four of five. Abdou Yadd scored 14 and Samson Reilly added 11.

Yadd made a jumper that opened the scoring in the second half and trimmed the Pioneers’ deficit to 53-51. Mark answered with a layup, Francis hit a 3 and Darren Buchanan Jr. stole a pass and went coast to coast for a two-hand dunk that capped a 7-0 spurt just over a minute later.

Mark’s layup with 15:23 made it 64-53 and Rutgers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Up next

Sacred Heart: Hosts NJIT on Sunday.

Rutgers: Visits No. 23 Indiana next Tuesday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here