Jason Rivera-Torres scores 19, High Point beats Southern Utah 88-59

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres had 19 points in High Point’s 88-59 victory against Southern Utah on Thursday.

Rivera-Torres also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (4-0). CJ Brown scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Isaac Garrett shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five steals.

Anthony Breland finished with 10 points for the Thunderbirds (3-1). Cale Barclay added 10 points for Southern Utah. Jaiden Feroah also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.