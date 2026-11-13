Michael Wilson Jr.’s 31 points lead Canisius past Brown 86-81

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Michael Wilson Jr.’s 31 points led Canisius over Brown 86-81 on Thursday night.

Wilson also contributed three steals for the Golden Griffins (2-2). Clinton Efinda scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Vinny Sigona shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Langham led the way for the Bears (1-3) with 19 points and three steals. Brown also got 13 points and six rebounds from Brady Loughlin. Jeremiah Jenkins finished with 13 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.