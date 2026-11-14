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Sancomb’s 20 lead Liberty past North Carolina Central 74-66

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By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Eli Sancomb scored 20 points as Liberty beat North Carolina Central 74-66 on Friday.

Sancomb also had 10 rebounds for the Flames (2-1). Zander Carter scored 13 points, going 5 of 12 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Cooper Campbell shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Cristian Sanon led the Eagles (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. NC Central also got 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Tyler Mason. Ryan Archey also had 12 points.

Liberty took the lead with 8:36 left in the first half and did not trail again. Sancomb led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-34 at the break. Liberty turned a five-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 56-44 lead with 10:59 left in the half. Sancomb scored nine second-half points in the matchup.

Up next

NC Central: hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Monday.

Liberty: hosts Southern Illinois on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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