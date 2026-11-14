Isaacs, Edward lead Oklahoma’s 74-58 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 17 points, backup B.J. Edwards scored 16 points and Oklahoma beat Fairleigh Dickinson 74-58 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two teams.

Derrion Reed scored 14 points and Xzayvier Brown added 10 for the Sooners.

Vophcy Prophete scored 15 points and fellow reserve Bol Agu scored 14 and Vophcy for the Knights.

Oklahoma (3-1) built a 7-0 advantage starting with a 3-pointer from Isaacs, and layups from Brown and Duke Brennan and Oklahoma went mostly unchallenged from there.

The Sooners reached their first double-digit lead at 20-10 with an Edwards layup with 9:51 left before halftime.

Agu’s layup a little more than a minute later brought the Knights (2-3) within 21-15 and they never got closer. Oklahoma used a 6-0 spurt to make it double-digit lead.

JR Jacobs’ 3-pointer for Fairleigh Dickinson got the Knights within 29-20. Edwards’ 3 with two seconds left before halftime put Oklahoma up 40-28 and they led by double digits the rest of the way.

Reed’s 3 with 7:01 left in the game gave the Sooners their first 20-point plus lead at 64-42.

Up next

Fairleigh Dickinson: Hosts NJIT on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Campbell on Wednesday.

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