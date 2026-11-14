Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Hank Alvey scores 16 to help Lehigh fend off Marist 65-60

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hank Alvey scored 16 points to help Lehigh hold off Marist 65-60 on Friday night.

Alvey also added seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Joshua Ingram scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Dywane Chess finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-3). Jadin Collins added 18 points and Jordan Gabriel pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Lehigh went into the half leading Marist 30-23. The Mountain Hawks took the lead for good with 1:55 remaining on a layup from Jalen Vazquez to make it a 58-56 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.