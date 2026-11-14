Hank Alvey scores 16 to help Lehigh fend off Marist 65-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hank Alvey scored 16 points to help Lehigh hold off Marist 65-60 on Friday night.

Alvey also added seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Joshua Ingram scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Dywane Chess finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-3). Jadin Collins added 18 points and Jordan Gabriel pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Lehigh went into the half leading Marist 30-23. The Mountain Hawks took the lead for good with 1:55 remaining on a layup from Jalen Vazquez to make it a 58-56 game.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.