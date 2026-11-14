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Alvey’s 16 help Lehigh take down Marist 65-60

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By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hank Alvey’s 16 points helped Lehigh defeat Marist 65-60 on Friday.

Alvey added seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Joshua Ingram scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Dywane Chess finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-3). Jadin Collins added 18 points for Marist. Jordan Gabriel finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Lehigh went into the half leading Marist 30-23. Tshibola scored five points in the half. Lehigh took the lead for good with 1:55 remaining in the second half on a layup from Jalen Vazquez to make it a 58-56 game, and held on to win.

Up next

Marist: visits Army on Tuesday.

Lehigh: visits Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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