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Battie’s 27 lead Wichita State past Austin Peay 76-60

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By AP News

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dillon Battie’s 27 points helped Wichita State defeat Austin Peay 76-60 on Saturday.

Battie added 11 rebounds for the Shockers (3-1). Will Berg scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Jordan Frison had 10 points and went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Zyree Collins finished with 24 points and three steals for the Governors (2-2). Felipe Minzer added 17 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay. Bradley Floyd finished with four points and two steals.

Wichita State took the lead with 4:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Battie led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Wichita State pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Austin Peay by nine points in the final half, as Battie led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Up next

Wichita State plays Loyola Chicago on the road on Wednesday, and Austin Peay hosts Life (GA) on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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