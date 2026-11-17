WASHINGTON (AP) — Omari Witherspoon scored 12 points as George Washington beat Ferrum 94-57 on Monday.

Witherspoon went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Revolutionaries (5-0). Andrija Vukovic added 10 points while going 4 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Deng Manyang had 10 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Myles McDuffie led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 10 points.

George Washington took the lead for good with 15:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-26 at halftime, with Felix Kossaras racking up eight points. George Washington extended its lead to 78-51 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Manyang scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

Up next

George Washington visits UAB in its next matchup on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press