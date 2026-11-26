RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 20 points, Ven-Allen Lubin had a double-double, and NC State defeated Norfolk State 80-49 on Wednesday night.

After leading by nine points at halftime, the Wolfpack had a 42-20 advantage in the second half.

Lubin scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Preston Edmead scored 10. Off the bench, Zymicah Wilkins scored 15 points and Christian Hammond scored 13 for the Wolfpack (3-5). McNeil made five of NC State’s seven 3-pointers.

Backup guard Chris Walker scored 15 points, Jordan Skyers 14 and Bahsil Laster 13 for the Spartans (2-6).

The Wolfpack had a couple of 9-0 scoring runs in the early going, leading to an 18-4 lead seven minutes into the game. Skyers scored five points and Justin Jones drained a 3 in a 10-0 that got Norfolk State within 25-21 with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the half. NC State then clamped down on the defensive end, holding the Spartans to two field goals the rest of the half, and the Wolfpack led 38-29 at halftime.

A 13-2 run in which Hammond scored nine points gave the Wolfpack a 62-38 lead with eight minutes left in the second half. Much like the first half, NC State shut down the Spartans in the late going, as Norfolk State managed only three free throws in the final five minutes.

Up next

NC State: The Wolfpack host Elon on Saturday.

Norfolk State: The Spartans play at Washington on Sunday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here.