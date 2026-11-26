NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jayden Reid scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half and No. 24 Memphis beat Penn State 83-70 on Wednesday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Bracket.

Reid shot 12 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He had nine of the Tigers’ 23 assists. Luke Almodovar added 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting with three 3-pointers for Memphis (5-1).

The Tigers have won three straight since their 105-81 loss to then-No. 22 Vanderbilt. Penn State (5-2) saw its three-game winning streak end.

Ivan Juric had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Brant Byers added 16 points off the bench and Josh Reed scored 14.

Reid made four 3-pointers in the first half and Memphis closed with a 19-9 run for a 49-37 halftime lead.

The Tigers led by double digits the entire second half. Almodovar’s 3-pointer made it a 24-point advantage with 7:28 remaining.

Memphis has won the last four in the series and leads 4-2. It was the first meeting between the teams since the 1981-82 season.

Up next

The bracket concludes on Friday with Memphis facing the winner of Wednesday’s later game between Wake Forest and Mississippi State. Penn State will play the loser.

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