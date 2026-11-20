HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Franz scored 22 points as Maine beat Quinnipiac 69-67 on Thursday.

Franz shot 7 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (2-4). Darius Lopes scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. DeAndre Williams had eight points and shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Keith Mcknight led the way for the Bobcats (2-4) with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Quinnipiac also got 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals from Lucas Sekasi. Nas Hart finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Up next

Up next for Maine is a Saturday matchup with UMass on the road, and Quinnipiac hosts Emerson on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press