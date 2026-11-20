BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Nojus Indrusaitis scored 23 points with five 3-pointers and California defeated East Texas A&M 86-54 on Thursday night.

Cal trailed 7-6 in the early going before a 12-3 scoring run helped the Golden Bears take control. They led by double digits for most of the last 10 minutes of the half and it was 44-28 at the break. Indrusaitis led the way with 12 points in the half.

A 3-pointer from Indrusaitis and a three-point play by Dominykas Daubaris left the Bears up by 20 early in the second half and the Lions would get no closer than 13 points.

The Bears’ 19-2 run over a 5 1/2-minute stretch wrapped it up, giving them a 77-47 lead with five minutes remaining.

Michael Cooper scored 18 points off the bench, Sammie Yeanay added 16 points and Jake Wilkins scored 10 for the Golden Bears (4-2). Daubaris had nine points and 11 rebounds, and Jordan Ross had 10 assists.

Mohamed Diakite scored 18 points and Bo Aldridge 14 for the Lions (3-3). Jaxson Ford had 10 rebounds.

Up next

Cal: The Golden Bears host Alabama State on Monday.

East Texas A&M: The Lions host Arlington Baptist on Tuesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here