NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 15 Vanderbilt overcame terrible outside shooting to beat UCF 82-74 on Friday night.

Chandler Bing added 19 points for the Commodores (6-0), who concluded their six-game homestand with a shaky offensive performance. Vanderbilt went 2 of 21 (10%) from 3-point range but outrebounded the Knights 49-33 and finished 34 for 46 (74%) at the foul line.

UCF took 20 free throws and made 18 (90%).

Dior Johnson scored 30 points on 8-of-23 shooting for the Knights (4-2), who dropped their second consecutive game. He went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

Arturo Dean added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Ace Glass and Sebastian Williams-Adams each scored 10 for Vanderbilt. Berke Büyüktuncel had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Glass shot 4 of 14 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Tanner was 0 for 5 from long range but 11 of 14 at the free-throw line.

Vanderbilt jumped ahead 15-3 after the Knights opened 1 for 9 from the floor.

UCF was coming off an 86-83 loss at home Tuesday to Mississippi State.

Up next

UCF plays Boston College next Thursday close to home in Kissimmee, Florida.

Vanderbilt visits Ohio State for its first road test of the season Tuesday.

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By JORDAN SMITHERMAN

Associated Press