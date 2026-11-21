DALLAS (AP) — Oziyah Sellers scored 17 points to lead five SMU players in double figures and the Mustangs rolled past South Alabama 101-55 on Friday night.

Jaden Toombs had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Mustangs (6-0). Jaylin Stewart scored 14 points, Billy White III 12 and Rowan Brumbaugh 11 points for SMU. Brumbaugh had seven assists.

Jalen Langsy led the Jaguars (3-4) with 22 points, 18 in the first half.

SMU made a school-record 20 3-pointers in 45 attempts. Sellers made five 3s while Stewart and White made four each.

SMU trailed 24-20 with seven minutes left in the first half then made seven 3-pointers in a 25-2 run to close the half with a 45-25 lead.

The Mustangs scored 56 points in the second half, hitting 55% from the field and 10 of 19 from 3-point range (53%). They finished the game at 51% overall.

The game wrapped up a season-opening six-game homestand for the Mustangs.

Up next

South Alabama: The Jaguars host West Florida on Sunday.

SMU: The Mustangs head to the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California, and will open with Utah State on Wednesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here