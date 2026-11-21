WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Ray scored 18 points, reserve Gallagher Placide had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Wake Forest used a big run in the first half to defeat Western Carolina 90-63 on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons (5-1) decided this one early, scoring the first seven points and leading all the way, breaking it open with an 18-0 run on the way to a 47-19 lead at the half.

Gavin Placide added 11 points and seven rebounds for Wake Forest.

Isaiah Manning had 11 points for the Catamounts (2-4) and Malachi Brown had 10.

Wake Forest made 19 of 25 free throws in the first half and Gallagher Placide scored 15 points. The Catamounts missed 12 straight shots after Brown hit a 3-pointer to pull them within 23-16 and they finished the half at 21%.

Western Carolina never challenged in the second half but shot 48% with six 3-pointers to keep pace with the Demon Deacons, who shot 52% with six 3s after the break. Wake Forest made 26 of 34 free throws, outscoring the Catamounts by 14 at the line.

Up next

Western Carolina: Home against Montreat on Wednesday.

Penn State: Home against Pitt on Sunday.

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