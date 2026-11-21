BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Frankie Weaver threw four of his school-record seven touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including his fourth to Tra Neal with 20 seconds remaining to rally Monmouth to a 55-49 win over Campbell on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Monmouth (9-3, 8-0), ranked No. 20 in the Stats Perform poll, wrapped up an undefeated Coastal Athletic Association season. It’s the third unbeaten conference season in school history. Campbell (8-4, 5-3) is ranked No. 21, but lost its final two games.

The Hawks trailed 42-28 after three quarters and were down 49-34 with just over eight minutes left. Weaver hit Elijah Jennings with a 24-yard TD then Neal with a 10-yarder to close within two points with two minutes remaining. The Hawks got the ball back with just over a minute left and drove 89 yards on eight plays, the key gain being Weaver’s 50-yard pass to Christian Harrison.

Weaver threw for 509 yards — 272 coming in the fourth quarter — on 25-of-40 passing with one interception. Neal finished with 249 yards on nine catches with his four TDs tying a school record. Harrison had 148 yards receiving and Elijah Jennings rushed for 112 yards.

Kamden Sixkiller was 26 of 40 with 323 yards passing with four touchdowns plus two interceptions for Campbell. Christian Campbell had 117 yards receiving and Jyron Waiters caught two TD passes. JJ Cowan rushed 184 yards with two scores.

Monmouth outgained Campbell 682-598.

The teams scored 21 points each in the second quarter with the half tied at 28-all with 737 yards total offense.

Up next

Monmouth: Awaits FCS first-round playoff opponent.

Campbell: Late-season losses could mean Saturday’s game was its season-ender.

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