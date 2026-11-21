NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trace Johnson threw two of his four touchdown passes to Cameron Roberts, the last of which gave Tulane its first lead with 2:13 left and the Green Wave beat North Texas 28-24 on Saturday to become bowl eligible and deal a significantly blow to the Mean Green’s American Conference championship hopes.

Johnson threw a back-shoulder pass to Roberts in the front of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown that capped the scoring. Johnson hit Roberts for an 11-yard gain, found Oliver Mitchell Jr. for 12 yards and then threw a deep pass to Roberts for 36 yards to begin the four-play, 87-yard drive.

Johnson was 17-of-21 passing for 285 yards and threw one interception for Tulane (6-5, 4-3). Roberts finished with four receptions for 81 yards, which included a 6-yard TD in the second quarter that made it 14-14 at halftime. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound freshman tight end went into Saturday with five receptions for 60 yards this season.

North Texas (7-4, 5-2 American Conference) lost 35-16 at UTSA last week to snap a six-game win streak and drop the Mean Green into a three-way tie with the Roadrunners and Memphis atop the conference.

UNT’s Chris Jimerson Jr. made his first career start in place of Tayven Jackson, who was injured in the loss to UTSA and has 3,005 yards passing and 23 touchdowns this season. Jimerson was 8-of-16 passing for 124 yards and threw an interception before he was helped off field due to a non-contact injury early in the third quarter and did not return.

Freshman Ziondre Williams, UNT’s fourth and final quarterback on the roster, briefly went in the game before wide receiver James Tyre took over, along with several direct snaps to Brendon Haywood. Tyre had 2,064 yards passing yards with 21 TDs to go with 441 yards rushing yards and eight TDs in his final season at Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The senior finished 4-of-7 passing for 63 yards and threw an interception.

Jahiem White had 148 yards rushing on 28 carries and Haygood had 17 carries for 103 yards and two TDs for UNT.

Up next

North Texas: Hosts UAB next Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Tulane: Wraps up the regular season next Saturday at South Florida.

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