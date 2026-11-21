MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Makhi Hughes rushed for a season-high 158 yards and three touchdowns, Jonathan Dimas kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired and No. 20 Houston beat West Virginia 34-31 on Saturday.

Freshman Keisean Henderson threw a scoring pass in his first start in place of the injured Conner Weigman for Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12), which rebounded from a double-digit loss at Colorado last week.

West Virginia (5-6, 2-6) couldn’t hold onto a 10-point lead and has lost three straight for the second time this season. Now the Mountaineers must win their regular-season finale to become bowl eligible.

Henderson had runs of 8 and 9 yards to set up Hughes’ 3-yard TD run that tied the score at 31 with 5:25 remaining.

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. was shaken up on a hard tackle late in the fourth quarter and did not return.

On its final five drives, West Virginia missed a 42-yard field goal and punted four times. Trent Walker returned the Mountaineers’ final punt 22 yards to the West Virginia 38, and the Houston took the ball inside the 5 to set up the winning kick.

West Virginia’s Cam Cook ran for 131 yards, including an 8-yard TD run, and West Virginia had 329 yards on the ground, the fourth time this season the Mountaineers have surpassed 300 yards.

The takeaway

Houston: Henderson did just enough against the Power Four’s worst defense to give the Cougars a chance in the end. He finished 18 of 28 for 268 yards

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are 9-14 under coach Rich Rodriguez, who returned a year ago for his second stint at his alma mater after he had huge success from 2001-07.

Up next

Houston hosts Baylor next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at No. 2 Utah on Friday night.

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By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer