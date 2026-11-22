MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Almodovar scored 22 points in Memphis’ 82-62 victory over Evansville on Sunday.

Almodovar shot 6 for 9 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (4-1). Tylik Weeks scored 14 points and added eight assists. Jayden Reid had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Caden Symons led the way for the Purple Aces (3-3) with 13 points. Gustav Winther added 12 points for Evansville. James Dyson-Merwe also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Memphis took the lead with 15:58 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Reid led the Tigers in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 35-31 at the break. Memphis outscored Evansville by 16 points in the second half, and Almodovar scored a team-high 19 points to help secure the victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press