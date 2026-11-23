WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Dominick Stewart scored 24 points and Richmond took down Liberty 92-88 in double overtime on Sunday.

Stewart shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Spiders (4-3). Aiden Argabright scored 21 points, going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Amon Dorries shot 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Eli Sancomb led the way for the Flames (4-2) with 25 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Liberty also got 18 points and seven rebounds from T.J. Drain. Cooper Campbell finished with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press