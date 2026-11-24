FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler scored 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers, Baye Ndongo had a double-double and Pittsburgh used a strong first half to defeat Oklahoma 78-68 in the Fort Myers Tipoff on Tuesday.

The Panthers led by as many as 17 in the first half and were up by 12 at the break. They pushed the lead to 23 in the second half and survived a long field-goal drought as the Sooners got within 11 with five minutes to go.

Ndongo, who reached 30 points in his two previous games, had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (7-0). Naithan George and reserve Chase Foster both scored 14 and Jonathan Powell added 10.

Xzayvier Brown led the Sooners (4-2) with 23 points and B.J. Edwards and Khani Rooths both had 10.

A Ndongo jumper just inside the midpoint of the second half had Pitt on top 61-39 but the Panthers went 7-minutes, 18-seconds before their next basket. Six free throws kept the Sooners from cutting the deficit in single digits. Brown had 18 points in the second half for Oklahoma, which shot 50%..

Oklahoma opened the game with five points but Pitt responded with a 13-3 run to take the lead for good. That run included a 3-pointer from Sumler and he had another, along with Foster, in a 10-0 run that made it 30-13.

Consecutive 3-pointers helped the Sooner get it back to nine with about 2/12 minutes to go but Pitt took a 36-24 lead at the break.

Up next

Both teams play their second game in Fort Myers on Thursday; Pitt faces DePaul and Oklahoma meets Purdue.

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