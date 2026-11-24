JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Dar scored 21 points and Jaxson Thompson secured the victory by making two free throws with 0.8 seconds left as Rice knocked off UIC 68-67 on Tuesday.

Dar added eight rebounds and three steals for the Owls (5-2). Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Eternity Eguagie shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Benny Gealer led the Flames (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. UIC also got 14 points from Jayce Nathaniel.

Dar scored 10 points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 32-31. Dar scored 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press