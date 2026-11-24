PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points to tie the Notre Dame career scoring record, Leah Macy had a double-double and the No. 13 Fighting Irish pulled out a 64-52 win over Davidson at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Tuesday.

Hidalgo matched Arike Ogunbowale with 2,626 points but she shot 7 of 21, which was indicative of the Irish game considering they entered the game averaging 106.6 points. The Irish also matched their season-high of 16 turnovers and their 39% shooting was their first game under 50% with a season-low two 3-pointers.

Notre Dame led by 17 after three quarters but the Wildcats opened the fourth on an 11-2 surge to get within 50-42 with six minutes left. But Hidalgo had eight points in the fourth and there was only one turnover.

Macy had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Irish (6-0) and Jacy Abii added 11 points.

Katie Donovan had 16 points and Nilli Onnela 15 for the Wildcats (3-4).

The first half was a struggle for both teams with Notre Dame scoring the last six points for a 29-21 lead. The Irish had 11 field goals and 11 turnovers, Davidson had eight baskets and nine turnovers.

Notre Dame scored the first eight points of the second half for a 37-21 lead but Donovan scored eight straight Davidson points to close the gap to 39-29. Notre Dame stretched that back to 48-31 entering the fourth.

Up next

Both teams play their second game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday. Notre Dame faces West Virginia and Davidson plays Florida.

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