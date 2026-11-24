ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benjamin Bill scored 20 points to lead St. Bonaventure and Taj Au-Duke hit the game-winning jump shot with one second remaining in overtime as the Bonnies took down Wright State 72-70 on Tuesday.

Bill also added six rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (6-1). Au-Duke scored 15 points and added seven assists. Ari Fulton went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bonnies.

Kellen Pickett led the way for the Raiders (6-1) with 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Wright State also got 15 points and two steals from Ilija Milijasevic. Andrea Holden also had nine points and 13 rebounds. The Raiders ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

St. Bonaventure entered halftime down 28-21. Mason Blackwood paced the team in scoring in the first half with five points. St. Bonaventure outscored Wright State by seven points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 60-60. Blackwood paced St. Bonaventure with five points in overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press