JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 18 points, including a three-point play in the closing seconds, and Ohio defeat New Mexico State 69-68 on Tuesday.

Paveletzke shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (4-1). Dusan Makitan scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Javan Simmons had 12 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.

D.J. Dudley led the way for the Aggies (1-6) with 20 points. New Mexico State also got 12 points from Jermaine Washington. Khalen Robinson also had 11 points and three steals. The loss is the sixth straight for the Aggies.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press