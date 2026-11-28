WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Hicke scored 21 points as Princeton beat St. Thomas 77-76 on Saturday.

Hicke added eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Tigers (6-3). Christopher Kirkpatrick scored 13 points, going 5 of 12 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Landon Clark had nine points and shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Carter Bjerke finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Tommies (5-6). Kendall Blue added 14 points for St. Thomas. Brogan Madson also had 14 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.