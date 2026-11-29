HOUSTON (AP) — Jonathan Dimas hit a 50-yard field goal as time expired and No. 17 Houston scored 10 points in the final minute to stun Baylor 30-27 on Saturday night.

Houston (9-3, 6-3 Big 12) got down to the Baylor 31 on a 26-yard completion by Keisean Henderson to Amare Thomas, but it appeared time ran out.

After a review, a second was put back on the clock, setting up Dimas’ third field goal of the second half.

“Get as much as you can and get down,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said of the play to Thomas. “He almost got too much. He got down, I looked up and saw one. Luckily, they reviewed it and put one on the clock, and we had a timeout left. We didn’t have to worry about it running out.”

Fritz said Dimas has had an unbelievable season.

“For him to hit that field goal was huge,” Fritz said.

Baylor interim coach Joe Klanderman said he was not given an explanation for why a second was added.

“We were in obviously a very prevent type of play,” Klanderman said. “You run the risk when you do that sometimes of the catch and runs. … Six seconds had always been the cut off for that, so you figured they wouldn’t be able to get another play off in that time. Somehow, they did. I guess they reviewed it, so I guess I’ll trust them.”

Henderson finished 20 of 30 for 265 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 93 yards and a score. Henderson started a second straight game in place of Conner Weigman, who was in uniform on the sideline and had his helmet on but never entered.

“We had Conner ready in an emergency role; he just wasn’t ready to play today,” Fritz said. “He said ‘Hey coach, if you need me, I’ll be here.’ Unfortunately, he just wasn’t ready to play. … I thought for playing another Big 12 defense Keisean handled himself well.”

Makhi Hughes had 24 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Re’Shaun Sanford II had 74 yards rushing. Thomas caught seven passes for 79 yards for Houston, which won on a walk-off field goal for the second straight week after beating West Virginia 34-31.

Caden Knighten rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns for Baylor (6-6, 4-5). He had touchdown runs of 9, 9 and 74 yards. DJ Lagway was 20 of 39 for 266 yards, Gavin Freeman caught nine passes for 90 yards and Jadon Porter had three catches for 61 yards.

After Knighten gave the Bears their first lead with a 9-yard run with 1:22 remaining, and Lagway made it a seven-point lead with a successful 2-point conversion, Houston marched down the field in 29 seconds to tie it at 27 on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Henderson to Koby Young with 53 seconds left.

The Bears punted on their next drive to set up Houston’s winning drive.

“That’s an unbelievable ending to that game,” Klanderman said. “I just told the guys that I feel bad that I let them down there at the end.”

The takeaway

Baylor: The Bears finished 2-3 under Klanderman as Baylor awaits a decision on its next coach.

Houston: The Cougars should move up in the AP poll after the thrilling victory. … Houston finished 6-0 at home for the first time since 2016.

Up next

Both teams await their bowl destinations.

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