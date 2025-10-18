UAB stuns No. 22 Memphis with goal-line stand, an emotional win for interim coach Alex Mortensen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB upset No. 22 Memphis 31-24 on Saturday in the debut of interim coach Alex Mortensen, the son of late ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, after the Blazers fired Trent Dilfer a week earlier.

Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) reached the 1 twice in the final minute going for a tying touchdown, but two false starts and one delay-of-game penalty stalled the drive. Memphis threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 11.

UAB (3-4, 1-3) was powered by a new starting quarterback, Ryder Burton, who completed 20 of his 27 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Iverson Hooks caught 11 passes for 172 yards and all three of Burton’s touchdown strikes. The Blazers also ran for over 200 yards against a FBS opponent for the first time since 2023.

Poll implications

Memphis is likely to fall out of the AP Top 25 and may find it challenging to return.

The takeaway

Memphis: The Tigers took all margin for error out of their season as it relates to the American Athletic Conference championship game and the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will need to win out to have a chance at either, beginning with a top 25 matchup next week.

UAB: The Blazers found new offensive life with Mortensen and Burton in charge, surpassing 450 yards of offense against a FBS opponent for the first time this year.

Up next

Memphis: Hosts No. 19 South Florida next Saturday in a game that will shape the race for the AAC championship.

UAB: At UConn on Nov. 1.

___

