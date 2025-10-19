Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

RJ Johnson III accounts for 2 TDs, FAMU beats Alcorn State 33-28

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Johnson III threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Florida A&M beat Alcorn State 33-28 on Saturday night.

Johnson was 26-of-38 passing for 323 yards with no interceptions for Florida A&M (2-4, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jamar Taylor to cap an eight-play, 88-yard drive with about two minutes left in the third quarter and, after the Braves went three-and-out, scored on a 26-yard run to give the Rattlers a 24-14 lead with 12:24 to play.

Jaylon Tolbert ran for a 31-yard TD in the second quarter and threw touchdown passes of 34 yards to Reggie Davis and 8 yards to Jacoby Matthews in the fourth quarter for Alcorn State (1-6, 0-3).

Wide Receiver Goldie Lawrence ran 33 yards for a touchdown on an end around that gave FAMU a 33-21 lead with 3:35 to play.

Daniel Porto made field goals of 36, 28, 51 and 38 yards for the Rattlers.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.