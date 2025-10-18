Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Zolten Osborne throws 4 TD passes to lead Charleston Southern over Western Illinois 29-24

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Zolten Osborne threw four touchdown passes and Charleston Southern held off Western Illinois for a 29-24 victory on Saturday.

Osborne threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jamil Bishop to pull Charleston Southern to 24-21 midway through the third quarter. The pair connected for a 30-yarder to end the scoring with about 13 minutes remaining.

Western Illinois punted twice and then couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1 from the Charleston Southern 28 with 1:22 left.

Osborne was 14-of-26 passing for 262 yards. Bishop finished with three catches for 80 yards. Rashawn Cunningham had four receptions for 95 yards and a pair of TD catches for the Buccaneers (2-6, 1-3 OVC-Big South).

Carson Carswell completed 34 of 51 passes for 375 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Western Illinois (1-7, 0-4), which has lost five straight. Markell Holman ran 18 times for 71 yards with a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 84 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.