Thompson runs for 3 TDs, Portland State beats Cal Poly 40-28 to snap 8-game skid

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Delon Thompson had 169 yards rushing and three touchdowns on Saturday to help Portland State beat Cal Poly 40-28 and snap its eight-game losing streak.

Portland State (1-8, 1-4 Big Sky Conference) went into the game tied with Saint Francis (PA) for the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS. The Red Flashes have lost nine straight and Murray State has lost 18 in a row.

Thompson ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left in the first quarter that gave the Vikings the lead for good and his 1-yard scoring run early in the second quarter made it 21-7.

The Mustangs went three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half and on the next play from scrimmage Thompson raced 77 yards for a touchdown that gave Portland State a 17-point lead.

Misa Palau had two touches: a 1-yard touchdown run about six minutes into the third quarter and 1-yard TD reception with 4:58 to go until the fourth that trimmed the Cal Poly (3-5, 1-3) deficit to 31-28.

Ty Dieffenbach had 207 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for scores of 16 and 1 yard, the latter of which capped the scoring with 55 seconds left.

Portland State’s Carsten Mamaril had two interceptions.

