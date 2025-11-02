Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
69.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thompson runs for 3 TDs, Portland State beats Cal Poly 40-28 to snap 8-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Delon Thompson had 169 yards rushing and three touchdowns on Saturday to help Portland State beat Cal Poly 40-28 and snap its eight-game losing streak.

Portland State (1-8, 1-4 Big Sky Conference) went into the game tied with Saint Francis (PA) for the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS. The Red Flashes have lost nine straight and Murray State has lost 18 in a row.

Thompson ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left in the first quarter that gave the Vikings the lead for good and his 1-yard scoring run early in the second quarter made it 21-7.

The Mustangs went three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half and on the next play from scrimmage Thompson raced 77 yards for a touchdown that gave Portland State a 17-point lead.

Misa Palau had two touches: a 1-yard touchdown run about six minutes into the third quarter and 1-yard TD reception with 4:58 to go until the fourth that trimmed the Cal Poly (3-5, 1-3) deficit to 31-28.

Ty Dieffenbach had 207 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for scores of 16 and 1 yard, the latter of which capped the scoring with 55 seconds left.

Portland State’s Carsten Mamaril had two interceptions.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.