Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
58.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams rushes for 4 scores, leads Southern Illinois’ 37-7 rout of Illinois State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — DJ Williams rushed for four touchdowns in Southern Illinois 37-7 rout of Illinois State on Saturday, in the final regular season game of the season for both teams.

Williams kept a 12-yard score to cap a 13-play, 83-yard drive to open the game for the Salukis (7-5, 4-4 Missouri Valley). He added 1-yard, 3-yard and 42-yard carries in the second and fourth quarters to power the Salukies to a 30-point win.

Williams was 18-of-30 passing for 159 yards and racked up 134 yards on the ground. It marked a combined 3,693-yard, 40-touchdown season for Williams through the air (2,846 yards, 22 TDs) and on the ground (847 yards, 18 TDs)

Tommy Rittenhouse provided the lone score on a 1-yard keeper in the first quarter for an FCS coaches poll T-No. 11-ranked Redbirds (8-4, 5-3) team that had won four consecutive games, and had not scored fewer than 16 points against an FCS opponent this season.

Rittenhouse was 12-of-22 passing for 134 yards with an interception. He had 28 touchdowns and four interceptions coming into the game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.